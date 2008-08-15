"a Nuclear Iran Is Like A Nuclear Bin Laden"

I know it's just one Saudi columnist writing in what MEMRI describes as a "liberal" journal. But the fact is that Saleh Al-Rashed is not alone. Of course, Iran and Saudi Arabia have never actually been friends as the Arabs generally have not been friends of the Persians. Nor visa versa.

But everyone in the Middle East has reason to be afraid, and not because Iran is Shi'a. Now, the Sunni-Shi'a divide is a real divide, eschatologically meaningful, if you think eschatology is meaningful. And passionate. Eighteen Shi'a pilgrims were murdered this morning in Iraq on their way to prayer by a woman suicide bomber. (What kind of virgins await them in Heaven?) But that's the Shi'a side of the story. Don't be alarmed: reciprocity reigns.





The fact is, though, that Iran is not really Persia and Ahmadinejad is not Cyrus. And nuclear weapons are not spears and shields.