Veep Veep: Still Watching Jack Reed

No, I don't have any new information. As far as I know, Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed may never have been a serious contender to join Barack Obama on the ticket--in no small part because Reed has said, repeatedly and with apparent sincerity, that he has no interest in the job. We certainly aren't hearing about Reed the way we are hearing about Evan Bayh, Joe Biden, and Tim Kaine.

But it would be perfectly in character for the Obama campaign, which has proven remarkably adept at keeping its vice presidential search confidential, to surprise everybody with a choice that's not been part of the conversation lately. So it seems worth mentioning that, since I first wrote about Reed a few weeks ago, several folks who work on Capitol Hill have told me how much they like Reed for his smarts, his seriousness, and his sincerity. "Everybody respects him," one consultant told me.



Is that enough? No. The case against Reed, again, goes like this: He's a dull speaker, an unproven surrogate, and a neophyte in the national spotlight. Plus Rhode Island is about as safe a state as the Democrats have. (Also, it's not clear whether his Senate seat would fall into Republican hands.)

Still, there's an awful lot to like about Reed. He comes from a working-class Catholic background. That might help politically. He also has a storngly progressive voting record that he developed, in part, by developing real expertise on education and housing policy. That might help substantively. He's been around Washington for a while, but his quiet, modest manner make him the very opposite of your typical Washington politician. (He's pretty much the antithesis of celebrity, for whatever that is worth.) And, perhaps most important, he's a West Point grad and former Army Ranger who has become one of his party's--indeed, one of the nation's--foremost authorities on Iraq.