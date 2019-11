Today's very interesting New York Times piece on John McCain's reaction to 9/11--highlighted by the reminder that McCain was talking openly about invading Iraq within weeks of the attacks--included a reference to a 2006 interview McCain gave to TNR in which he admitted to having become "too enamored" with Ahmed Chalabi and the Iraq National Congress. You can read John Judis's illuminating look at McCain's gradual evolution from realist to neocon here.

--Michael Crowley