Lady De Rothschild: Obama Is A Cosmopolitan Snob

The Times of London has a great article today about Clinton dead ender Lynn Forester, aka Lady de Rothschild, who seems to be one of the least self-aware people on the planet. Forester, a longtime Clinton fundraiser, complains of Obama:
"He has a huge problem connecting with ordinary Americans, who think, ‘He doesn’t understand me.’ He is not modest; he is arrogant. He radiates elitism. ...
“Barack Obama can use the words ‘the American dream’, but they don’t resonate,” she said. “He magnified the problem by going to Berlin and calling himself a citizen of the world.”
Forester is indentified in the article as "one of Britain’s most influential political hostesses" -- she retains her American citzenship -- and a millionaire business owner who became a billionaire after marrying into the Rothschild banking fortune.
She also complains about Obama's ambition:
“It is not disloyal to raise legitimate questions about Barack Obama,” she said. “He started running for president before he even set foot in the US Senate."
As opposed to Hillary Clinton, who never contemplated the presidency until she had served several Senate terms, right?
--Jonathan Chait