Lady De Rothschild: Obama Is A Cosmopolitan Snob

The Times of London has a great article today about Clinton dead ender Lynn Forester, aka Lady de Rothschild, who seems to be one of the least self-aware people on the planet. Forester, a longtime Clinton fundraiser, complains of Obama:

"He has a huge problem connecting with ordinary Americans, who think, ‘He doesn’t understand me.’ He is not modest; he is arrogant. He radiates elitism. ... “Barack Obama can use the words ‘the American dream’, but they don’t resonate,” she said. “He magnified the problem by going to Berlin and calling himself a citizen of the world.”

Forester is indentified in the article as "one of Britain’s most influential political hostesses" -- she retains her American citzenship -- and a millionaire business owner who became a billionaire after marrying into the Rothschild banking fortune.

She also complains about Obama's ambition: