How Sally Quinn Spent Her Saturday Night

From her On Faith column:

By the time McCain finished his interview with pastor Rick Warren at the Saddleback Church in Orange County, California, Saturday night, part of a forum that also featured Barack Obama, I was curled up in a fetal position in my chair, wrapped in a mohair throw, practically sucking my thumb.

That comes right after Quinn has confessed that McCain reminds her of her father as he existed in her childhood dreams:

a horse with wings [who] swooped down from the sky, kneeled so I could jump on his back and flew away just as the earth cracked open beneath me.

And yet Quinn still seems to have come away from the Saddleback Summit more taken with Obama! (Does that make Obama a horse who not only has wings but also breathes fire?) Maybe Noam was on to something.

--Jason Zengerle

