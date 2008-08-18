Gore For Veep?





Maybe it's time to bring the rampant speculation back to one of its earliest incarnations, dating back to last fall. Gore offers massive buzz and excitement, has vast national-security experience, and he opposed the war.

Some say he prefers his new life of floating "above" politics. But if Obama asks, can he really say no? And does he really believe he can do more about global warming from the outside than he could from the West Wing?

P.S. Unless I'm mistaken Gore is still mysteriously absent from the convention speaking list. Hmm....

