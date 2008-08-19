From The Geniuses That Brought You Alex's Mom

It looks like MoveOn has decided to throw around some of its weight in the North Carolina Senate race with this ad linking Liddy Dole to John McCain:

Of course, I'm not sure linking Dole to McCain will hurt her that much, since he currently leads in the polls in North Carolina. Wouldn't the smarter play have been to link her to Bush, who has a 38 percent approval (and a 48 percent disapproval) rating in the state?

P.S. If you want to see what a good anti-Dole ad looks like, check out this one from the DSCC: