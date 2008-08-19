It Ain't Gonna Be Al

Michael Crowley stumped for Al Gore yesterday. Not only stumped for Gore but predicted he was the man.

I can tell you now that there are two political figures who will not be Barack Obama's running mate. One is Ken Salazar whom I've been pushing for months, the last time only last Friday.

The other non-candidate is Al Gore, despite the nearly 80 enthusiastic talkbackers who've been heard from since Crowley's posting. How do I know? I know.

So I am enthusiastic about Joe Biden, very enthusiastic. He's got experience, brains, and patience. He's literate, funny, and deep.