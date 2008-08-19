Nonproliferation: A Liberal Issue?

An ad promoting nuclear non-proliferation is causing controversy at the Minneapolis airport. Clear Channel is taking the item down because Northwest Airlines considers it an "attack ad" aimed at John McCain--even though a similar ad in Denver addresses itself to Barack Obama. (Related ads also seem to be running on websites like DemConWatch.)

McCain is ostensibly for reducing our nuclear arsenal, just like the ad advocates. But the tenor of the Republican party for the past ten years has been so antagonistic to arms control that I *almost* don't blame Clear Channel for coming to the wrong conclusion. Heck, Mitt Romney made the same mistake while trying to become veep!

(Via Jeffrey Lewis)

--Barron YoungSmith