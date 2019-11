Dick Morris:

If Obama can’t stand up to the Clintons, after they have been defeated, how can he measure up to a resurgent Putin who has just achieved a military victory?



Never mind that it was Obama who took on and defeated the Clintons, who had the most powerful political machine in America, to begin with.

By this logic, of course, our worry should be that Obama will let Putin give a nice speech at the UN after he forces Russia to surrender in Georgia.

--Michael Crowley