Mccain Corners The Convicted Carnie Vote

Everyone seems to be interpreting Tony Rodham's meeting with McCain adviser Carly Fiorina as further evidence of Clinton-Obama tensions. But I see it as a hopeful sign of reconciliation. After all, there's no better way for Hillary to hurt McCain than by inflicting her famously ne'erdowell* brother on him.

*--TNR's 2007 article on Tony Rodham and his many misadventures is, of course, inaccessible. But it seems to have provided a lot of the info for this Wikipedia entry.

Update: A link to the TNR article has miraculously appeared! All together now, let's sing!

--Jason Zengerle