Bidenmania, Continued

Who knew Joe Biden could inspire a bona fide paparazzi stakeout? From Fox News's Biden embed (!), who gave his story the mournful title "Biden Brings Breakfast, But No VP News":

Joe Biden showed some hospitality to the reporters gathered outside his Wilmington home on the off chance that Barack Obama picks the Delaware Senator as his VP — delivering coffee and bagels from Brew Ha Ha Cafe out of the driver’s side window of his white pickup truck.

Biden, who told reporters yesterday merely that he’s “not the guy,” was even less talkative today, however; asked whether he’d had any phone calls in the last few hours, he said “good talking to you guys,” and drove off down the driveway.