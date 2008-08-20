Menu
Chinese Dissident Of The Day Pt. 8

Name: Hu Shigen

Age: 53

Duration of Incarceration: Sentenced to 20 years in September 1992

Crime: Established pro-democracy party and planned public memorials to commemorate the Chinese government's violent suppression of democratic protests in 1989.

Factoid: Hu has reportedly been beaten so heavily in prison that his right hand is now permanently disfigured.

More information: Human Rights In China

--James Martin

