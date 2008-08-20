Chinese Dissident Of The Day Pt. 8

Chinese Dissident Of The Day Pt. 8By The New Republic StaffAugust 20, 2008Add to PocketSubscribeName: Hu Shigen Age: 53 Duration of Incarceration: Sentenced to 20 years in September 1992Crime: Established pro-democracy party and planned public memorials to commemorate the Chinese government's violent suppression of democratic protests in 1989.Factoid: Hu has reportedly been beaten so heavily in prison that his right hand is now permanently disfigured.More information: Human Rights In China--James Martin