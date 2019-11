It's been striking over the past few weeks to see John McCain put "judgment" at the core of his campaign. Sure, he sounded warnings about Putin's Russia and was, in some respects, "right" about the surge. But the initial decision to invade Iraq is still by far the most important judgment call of our time and the voters, at least, are decisively on Obama's side when it comes to the wisdom of that call.

Now I see the Obama camp is finally pushing back hard on this question.



--Michael Crowley