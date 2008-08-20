Erudite reader E.C. checks in with a great observation:

This may be your last possible moment to make useful note of this, but what do Bayh, Sebelius, and Kaine have in common? They all come from political royalty. Bayh's dad Birch famously served as senator from Indiana, and Sebelius's father, John Gilligan, was the governor of Ohio. And what about harmonica-playing man of the people Tim Kaine? Turns out his father-in-law A. Linwood Holton, Jr. was the governor of Virginia. (The first Republican since Reconstruction, to boot.) Since 1980, every presidential election has featured the son of a president or senator on either the Democratic or Republican ticket. 2008 might continue the dynastic trend. And if Biden gets the nod -- well, McCain just might keep the tradition alive by picking Mitt Romney, son of George.