More Of Mccain's Judgment

Following up on Mike's item from yesterday about McCain's vaunted "judgment," I hadn't realized until I read this Politico story that before McCain concluded Eduard Shevardnadze led a "corrupt government" in Georgia, he'd hailed Shevardnadze as "one the great men in the history of the world." Granted, McCain had these nice words for Shevardnadze back in 1999, when the then-Georgian leader was riding high, but it's striking how many times McCain's judgment on foreign affairs has been totally wrong. Well, at least he never called Shevardnadze "personally scrupulously honest."

--Jason Zengerle

