Too Good To Check

You've probably heard of Walt and Mearsheimer, the rabidly anti-Israel loons embraced by the left. But did you know there's a rabidly pro-Israel right-wing loon and his name is: Walton Mearsheimer. I kid you not. (Unless this is some kind of hoax.) Bizarro-world Mearsheimer has a new book entitled "Obamanable! Why Barack Hussein Obama is BAD for America," and describes himself as "an American educator, cleric, jurist, historian, philosopher, political scientist, social critic, author and lecturer," and expert on "confronting anti-Zionism." I'm thinking of the perfect sparring partners for a debate on that very topic.

--Jonathan Chait