Hey, Obama: Remember Health Care?

What happened to the great health care debate? That's the question Jill Zuckman asks today in the Chicago Tribune:

In the daily rat-a-tat-tat between Sens. John McCain and Barack Obama, the silence is deafening. ... In the drawn- out Democratic primary fight between [Hillary Clinton] and Obama, the cost and availability of health care were daily fodder in the debate over which candidate would do a better job as president.



The continual tussle between the two presumptive presidential nominees--Obama and McCain--has largely centered recently on national security and the high price of gasoline. And now, there is ... not much.The continual tussle between the two presumptive presidential nominees--Obama and McCain--has largely centered recently on national security and the high price of gasoline. This week... [t]here were no conference calls to talk about health care. There were no television ads about health care.



She's not the only one to notice this. (Here's Ezra Klein; here's Kathy G.) And the driving force behind ths shift, Zuckman rightly notes, is the public's mood: Since the primaires, voters have become more preoccupied with high gas prices and the general state of the economy.

But health care remains a top issue, both substantively and politically. And although polls usually break out health care separately from the economy, they are intertwined. If paying for doctor visits, drugs, and insurance premiums is gobbling up more of your paycheck, you're going to worry even more about how much you're getting paid and whether your job is secure. The reverse is true, as well.

In the Tribune piece, Obama spokesman Bill Burton basically acknolwedges this--and suggests it's the media, not his candidate, that has lost focus. "The issue of health care may be getting less attention than it deserves from the media, but it's still a top concern for voters and among the top issues that Sen. Obama talks about on the campaign trail." And there is some truth here. Notwithstanding the obsessive coverage of health care you'll get from the likes of Paul Krugman, Trudy Lieberman, Ezra, or me, the political press has largely moved on.