You Wanted Obama To Hit Back Hard?

Obama's campaign just sent out a list of sixteen "McCain losing track of how many homes he owns" events, which it calls just "a few" of the hits planned on this topic for today. They include:

BURLINGTON, VT: Vermont State Representative Rachel Weston will be speaking outside her home about McCain losing track of how many homes he owns

LA CROSSE, WI: State Rep. Jen Shilling and La Crosse Obama supporters host a news conference on McCain losing track of how many homes he owns

KANSAS CITY, MO: Obama Heartland Change RV Tour with State Senator Wes Shoemyer will visit a Missouri family in Kansas City to discuss McCain losing track of how many homes he owns

OH: Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen will talk about McCain losing track of how many homes he owns at events throughout southeast Ohio

ALTOONA, PA: State Senator John Wozniak will headline an event in Altoona, PA on McCain losing track of how many homes he owns and the campaign is also announcing a statewide search for anyone who doesn’t know how many houses they own

MI: Campaign for Change offices across Michigan are launching a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: McCain Edition” contest where volunteers will be able to win a free “Exxon-McCain” bumper-sticker if they correctly guess the number of houses John McCain owns. Prizes will be only be awarded after McCain clarifies exactly how many houses he owns. To win, the answer must be specific -- “at least four” doesn’t count.

BILLINGS, MT: A local family will hold an availability in front of a house slated for foreclosure