And There Goes Romney's Shot At Vp?

If this housing gaffe sticks and John McCain has a hard time shaking the economic elitist level, it's hard to imagine him picking Mitt Romney as running mate. According to documents that Romney released during his presidential run, he is worth between $190 and $250 million, making him the wealthiest presidential candidate to run this election cycle. And, yes, he owns several homes.

Note: This is exactly the sort of baseless horserace speculation that I frequently criticize. But I've written two long substantive posts about heatlh care policy in the last 24 hours, so I'm allowing myself this exception. Be thankful: At least it's not about Obama's running mate.



--Jonathan Cohn

