Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 9

By

Name: Ye Guozhu

Length of Incarceration: Sentenced to four years in 2004

Crime: Asked for official permission to demonstrate against forced evictions in Beijing in connection with the city's preparation for the 2008 Olympics.

Factoid: Ye was set to be released on July 26 but Chinese authorities are refusing to release him until October, after the Olympics have finished.

More Info: Amnesty International

--James Martin

