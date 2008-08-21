Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 9

Chinese Dissident Of The Day, Pt. 9By The New Republic StaffAugust 21, 2008Add to PocketSubscribe Name: Ye GuozhuLength of Incarceration: Sentenced to four years in 2004Crime: Asked for official permission to demonstrate against forced evictions in Beijing in connection with the city's preparation for the 2008 Olympics.Factoid: Ye was set to be released on July 26 but Chinese authorities are refusing to release him until October, after the Olympics have finished. More Info: Amnesty International--James Martin