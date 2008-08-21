Mccain: Chivalry's Not Dead

Frankly, if the McCain campaign didn't come back at Obama with an ad that highlights the role Tony Rezko played in Obama's home purchase, I'd think they'd lost their mojo. But their rationalization for playing the Rezko card, as a McCain campaign official gave it to Marc Ambinder, is priceless:

Though McCain is widely perceived to to drawn first blood by attacking Obama's character, the official said that the difference between Obama's mocking McCain for his wealth and his shaky answer on the number of homes he owns was that McCain's charge "reflects an existential reality," where Obama's charges "attack Cindy. She owns the homes. I thought he said the wives were off-limits." [Emphasis added.]

--Jason Zengerle

