It's Not The Caspian; It's The World

Gabriel Schoenfeld is a scrupulous and precise scholar of the post-Cold War world. But, in an article on Thursday's Wall Street Journal op-ed page, he unravels significant military elements of the Cold War that are still in place. What's more they are highly favorable to Russia. One instance is in tactical nuclear warheads. The Russians have "ten times as many tactical warheads as the U.S."

I know that some of you don't like to be confused by numbers. Didn't Robert Morgenstern once say that statistics can prove anything but the truth? I think it was him.

But the fact is that in balance-of-power calculations numbers do count.

The Russian assault on battle-worthy balance is ferocious. They are more and more upsetting the symmetry of arms.