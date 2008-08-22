Tnr Exclusive: Long Lost Mccain Video Exhumed

As others have suggested, yesterday may go down as the day the McCain campaign jumped the shark on Vietnam. In response to Obama's attack on his hard-to-count real estate holdings, McCain campaign spokesman Brian Rogers noted that "[t]his is a guy who lived in one house for five and a half years -- in prison." Subtle stuff.

McCain aides typically say their boss is reluctant to dwell on his Vietnam experience despite their constant prodding. That may or may not be true. But if McCain is reluctant, it certainly hasn't stopped him from invoking Vietnam in the past. It's been at the heart of his political appeal since his first congressional race in 1982, which I discuss in my piece this week.

In fact, one of that campaign's climactic moments nicely foreshadowed yesterday's comment. It came during a Republican primary debate in which McCain fielded a question that had dogged him from the get-go--namely, why voters should embrace a man who'd only lived in Phoenix for about a year before seeking office.

As McCain biographer Robert Timberg described the scene: