What If Hillary Had Won?

I don't pretend to know how she'd be faring now. But it's something I've been mulling more and more as McCain has gained ground on Obama. I haven't yet heard "I told you so"s from Clintonites but I won't be surprised if there's an undercurrent of that in Denver. Such thinking might explain the sense some people already have that Hillary's support for Obama is tepid.

That said, it does occur to me that Hillary would be utterly incapable of mounting an attack on McCain's wealth and lifestyle. Going after his ties to lobbyists would be tricky, too. (What ever happened to that line of attack, by the way?)

--Michael Crowley