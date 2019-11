If there was any doubt that the Obama campaign is trying to use McCain's house gaffe to highlight not just his wealth but his age, I think this new ad--complete with footage of McCain being driven around in a golf cart by the 84-year-old George H.W. Bush--should put that to rest.

The Obama campaign doesn't want to turn McCain into Richie Rich. They want to turn him into Morty Seinfeld.

--Jason Zengerle