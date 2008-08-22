Old Man Take A Look At [your] Life

Notice how Obama's ads--including his latest on the homes flap--show McCain moving in painfully slow motion? Hard to think that's not about age.

The new ad also cleverly features McCain in the golf cart with HW Bush, whom, as I noted yesterday, really was widely considered effete and economically out of touch.

Update: Whoopsie, Jason beat me to this point by a few minutes. Great minds....

Update II: I sorta botched the lyric reference in the original headline, an embarassment because I love the song.