Since It's Friday Afternoon . . .

I'm agnostic as to whether Duke is the Columbia of the South or Columbia is the Duke of the North, but there was one thing that gave me pause in New York's consideration of the matter:

But even though Columbia is in the legendary Ivy League, parents all over the southern United States have been dreaming of having their kids go to Duke their whole lives. [Emphasis added.]

I think they mean parents all up and down the New Jersey Turnpike.

P.S. Yes, I agree, Obama really needs to announce his veep soon.

--Jason Zengerle