Msnbc: Bayh, Kaine Out

In case you have better things to do on Friday night then stay glued to cable news while keeping your cell phone nearby,* MSNBC is reporting both Evan Bayh and Tim Kaine say they've been told they're not the nominee. Make of that information what you will.



*Yes, I am that lame.

Update: There's nothing on the MSNBC site about this; I'm just relaying what I heard on Countdown. So maybe he mispoke? Or I misheard? Best to disregard until further notice. I do see MSNBC is reporting that messages will go out Saturday morning. Guess we'll have to wait until then.

Update 2: OK, Olbermann just said it again. I guess they're confident. And I guess I'm going to stop this...

