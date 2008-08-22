Denver On Display

I touched down in Denver earlier this afternoon and I must say, my hometown is looking good. The Convention 2008 heraldry is slick, but not too slick, and Obama gear abounds. I even passed a gaggle (flock?) of airline pilots wearing identical American flag ties.

By the airport monorail, a series of panels highlights the best of Colorado's natural and man-made bounty: Ski Country; Buffalo Bill; Alternative Energy; The Denver Art Museum, and--believe it--South Park, the show and the location.