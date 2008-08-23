Obama-biden '08

A quick take on the Biden news, with more to come tomorrow:

--When I was touting Sam Nunn's credentials people kept telling me that Obama a) is confident enough not to feel he needs "experience" balancing the ticket and b) understands that doing so would only draw attention to his own inexperience. So much for that. I think Obama made the smart call on that score.

--As I noted a few days ago, however, Biden is not just about foreign policy. He can be great on domestic affairs, with a (Bill) Clintonian knack for making dry policy come alive in human terms.



--Biden calls McCain a "personal and close friend," often referring to him as "John" in interviews, which could have interesting and unpredictable consequences for the back-and-forth between the campaigns.