Can Biden Out-hillary Hillary?

The principal rationale for selecting Hillary Clinton as Barack Obama's running mate is that she would have united Democrats behind their nominee at a time when they have a substantial advantage in party identification. John Kerry received 89 percent of the Democratic vote in 2004; if Barack Obama can get within a couple of points of that, even to 86 or 87 percent, he will be very difficult to defeat.



However, Joe Biden might do nearly as good a job as Clinton of uniting the party, while perhaps paying less of a price among independents.



Rasmussen has fresh approval numbers out for Biden, as well as several other Democratic short-listers. Here, borrowed from Rasmussen's invaluable subscriber service, are their approval scores by party:



Democrats



Candidate Fav-Unfav

Clinton 77-22 (+55)

Biden 65-17 (+48)

Bayh 45-25 (+20)

Sebelius 35-19 (+16)

Kaine 35-29 (+6)

Republicans



Candidate Fav-Unfav

Kaine 29-30 (-1)

Bayh 23-43 (-20)

Sebelius 14-45 (-31)

Biden 22-63 (-39)

Clinton 21-75 (-54)

Indepedents



Candidate Fav-Unfav

Biden 42-29 (+13)

Bayh 31-21 (+10)

Kaine 24-23 (+1)

Sebelius 18-21 (-3)

Clinton 39-57 (-18)