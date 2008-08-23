Menu
Magazine

Veep Reaction Round-up: Brace Yourself For The Coming Deluge Of Hair Plug Gags

By

Add to Pocket

Mike Tomasky laments the Evan Bayh pick that wasn’t.

David Corn is a bit tepid on the pick--and relates interesting reporting on Biden’s performance in the runup to Iraq.

Andrews Sullivan says “he wears his flaws like his hair-plugs - out and proud.”

The Standard reposts Andy Ferguson’s hilarious piece on Biden’s campaign book: “His legendary self-regard becomes more impressive when the reader sees it in typescript, undistracted by the smile and the hair plug.”

Michael Sean Winters doesn't think pro-choice Joe will be denied communion in Wilmington. 

Steve Waldman says his Catholicism is no joke.

Mickey is sour on the pick: "Maybe when I get to Denver I'll find someone who'll explain to me why Biden is an inspired choice."

Ezra applauds Obama for moving beyond slogans and attempting to win an argument.
 

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy