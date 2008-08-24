While You Were Outside, Having A Picnic...

Here's a rundown of TNR's Joe Biden coverage this weekend.

*Jon Cohn explained why Biden is "very qualified for the job." He also bemoaned the continuing Clinton saga and detailed why--and how--Obama came to make his vice presidential selection.

*Howard Wolfson, Clinton's former communications director, said that Biden was the best choice of the contenders not named Hillary.

*John Judis likes having Biden around because it shows that Obama "recognizes his own weaknesses."