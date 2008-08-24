Smoothing The Feathers Of The Faithful At The Dnc

On the day before the official kickoff to the Democratic convention, Denver seems dominated by two, oddly mismatched groups: protesters and preachers. All day long, cotton-candy-colored Code Pink women, anti-war veterans outfitted in camo, anti-capitalism activists with bandannas drawn across their faces, guys in handlebar mustaches and turn-of-the-century outfits protesting (it would appear) modernity, and people carrying "No Empire For War" signs and singing "Give Peace a Chance" have been streaming up and down 16th Street, Denver's main drag. But in spite of their finery -- probably their once-a-year protest best -- nobody, not even the press, is paying them much mind. The columns of police in full riot gear who've been deployed to control them are peeling off of their formations and meandering into Starbucks for frappucinos.

Meanwhile, all across the city, more official Democrats have been paying frenzied homage to faith at a massive interfaith service at the Colorado Convention Center, a brunch for a blind rabbi running for Congress, a briefing for Colorado Jews, a reception celebrating Jewish lawmakers, and myriad other faith-themed happenings. The Democratic Party may have lost the spirit of '68, but it found religion.

At the Colorado Jews meeting in a sprawling suburban Hyatt hotel, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz -- a former top Hillary surrogate bucking the conventional wisdom that dictates she ought to be wandering grief-stricken through the Pepsi Center clutching photos of her scorned commandress -- keynoted in support of Obama. But the more interesting speech came from Eric Lynn, Obama's Jewish liaison. He barely mentioned Obama's Israel policy. Instead, he told stories from Obama's recent trip to the Middle East, ones meant to reassure the crowd not that Obama will take into account what they believe, nor even that he believes what they believe, but that he feels the same emotions that they feel.