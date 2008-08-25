The Clintons, Again





Uh-oh:

“He has not fully reconciled,” said one political operative close to the Clintons, “and he has not demonstrated that he accepts the Clintons and the Clinton wing of the party.”



It does seem a little odd to ask Bill to speak on national security, as apparently the Obamanauts have. He's actually at his best on domestic issues and larger themes tied to the middle class and the American dream. That said, if the Clintons are going to carp all week and creating made-for-cable distraction, Obama's team will be understandably furious.



--Michael Crowley

