Wilentz Watch

Since the Clinton-Obama dance seems to be the topic of the day, it's worth nothing noting* that Sean Wilentz clearly hasn't gotten the memo that it's time for Clintonites to make nice. I'm not sure which part of Wilentz's Newsweek story is harshest: the section where he likens Obama to Jimmy Carter or the part where he hails McCain's response to the Georgia crisis and castigates Obama's as sounding "almost like a caricature of liberal wishful thinking." Given that Wilentz's piece is headlined "A Liberal's Lament," the latter seems like an odd criticism.

*Oy! More coffee!

--Jason Zengerle