Quote Of The Afternoon

From Kathy Sloane, a Hillary finance chair who watched Hillary's speech this morning -- her first public appearance at the DNC -- to the New York delegation breakfast at the Denver Sheraton:

Never in my lifetime has there been a defeated candidate who had so much influence over the general election. Hillary's speech on Tuesday night will be the most important speech of the convention -- people look for a bounce out of the convention, but they ought to look for a [Democratic] bounce after Hillary's speech among women. I think it could happen.

