The Other Other Iron Lady

It was when Hunt began introducing Pelosi that things turned ominous. Suddenly about a dozen of the gadflies who've been trailing Pelosi around the country descended on the front of the theater and unfurled a pink banner, about three feet high and eight feet wide, that read: IMPEACH. The women chanted various pleas for peace and democracy and (and war crimes prosecutions) generally annoyed the audience. If you really strained, you could hear Hunt bleating "ushers, ushers," in her demure NPR voice. She made several failed attempts at finishing her intro.

Finally Pelosi had enough and just swatted Hunt away--about as fed up with her uselessness as with the protesters. "We are a country and party that values freedom of expression," she said in a token nod to the disruption, then went right about her business, a mix of outtakes from her long road to the speaker's chair and reflection on the importance of putting more women in office. (The ushers eventually regained control of the situation and escorted the protesters out.) "When I went to Congress, there were only 20 women ... and [the men] didn't really ask our opinion about many things," she said. She illustrated the point with a story about a dinner with colleagues during her early House days, in which the men riffed at length on the birth of their children without so much as asking the women for input. ("We thought, surely they will ask us what we think, but it never happened...")

At one point Pelosi groused about how she hates when women say things like, "I was out of it for 10-12 years raising children." "No you were not!" she blared. "You were in it!" She said her own experience raising five children had made her into a formidable executive, organizer, diplomat, peacemaker. She should have added "heckler-slayer." From time to time, a left-over protestor would pop up and rage at Pelosi before being hustled out. The Speaker wouldn't so much as flinch. She'd just raise her voice slightly and keep talking, a ritual you suspect she'd performed hundreds of times as a mother, then hundreds more as a congresswoman.

Watching Pelosi hold forth--the matriarch at home with her brood--you couldn't help feeling she wasn't too broken up over Hillary. Sure she talked about how it wasn't enough to have a female Speaker. ("We want more.") And she dutifully paid homage to Hillary's historic run. ("Aren't we proud of the strong, effective race run by Hillary Clinton?"). But the comment that seemed most revealing was more off-hand. It came when Pelosi injected a note of realism into the generally rah-rah affair. "I don't want to drag you into something you don't want to do," she said of running for office. "This is about power. It's not for the faint of heart."

Achieving more than just a female Speaker may be the long-term goal. But, for the moment, Nancy Pelosi isn't exactly complaining about being the country's most powerful woman.