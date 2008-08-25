Menu
Looking Up At Michelle Obama. Literally.

By

Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, is on stage to introduce her. Seeing him reminds me of his background in basketball--as a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year and, later, a successful collegiate coach. As you might expect, he is a tall man--which, of course, reminds me that Michelle is tall, too. All of which prompts the following, deeply analytical question: I know height is good in a presidential candidate, but is it good in a potential First Lady?

Feel free to ponder that fluff while I write something meaningful on Ted Kennedy and health care.

P.S. Robinson just gave a shout-out to his new team, Oregon State University: "Go Beavers!" Hey, it's a baskeball arena, right? 

--Jonathan Cohn 

