Michelle's speech has a very Hillary-esque stretch as she talks about what Mark Penn would call "invisbles" who work the "night shift... work long hours and face long odds," join the military and say grace at dinner. Sure enough, she segues right into a nod to Hillary Clinton--and then immediately transfers that mantle to Joe Biden.

And then, the inevitable declaration of her love for America. You'd like to think that's not necessary, but....



--Michael Crowley