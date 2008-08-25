Michelle's Moment

Funny, for over a year now we've been hearing how Michelle is the "black" half of the couple and Barack is the one who transcends race. But between the doting big brother and the father who got up an hour early so he could button his own shirt, it's Michelle who suddenly seems totally familiar in a race-less sort of way. No shortage of authentic American stories in this household.

P.S. I mean, a brother who sizes up the boyfriend's moral character over a game of basketball? It's like something out of Goodbye Columbus...

--Noam Scheiber