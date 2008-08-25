Against Political Spouses' Speeches

Michelle Obama did as well as could be expected tonight--not mangling any lines as she tried to humanize her husband and reassure people that she loved America--but she shouldn't have been speaking at the convention in the first place. That's because, of all the overly-scripted and unrevealing moments that occur at these pseudo-events, there's nothing worse than the political spouse's speech.

It doesn't have to be that way. When Eleanor Roosevelt became the first nominee's spouse to speak at a convention in 1940, she didn't try to humanize Franklin; she gave a politically substantive speech urging the delegates to make Henry Wallace her husband's running mate. Sure, she might have backed the wrong horse there, but at least her speech wasn't any different from anyone else's. Alas, after Eleanor, it's been all downhill for political wives.

Indeed, after Eleanor, the nominee's spouse didn't say a word at a convention until 1992. You might think the political spouse who broke through the glass ceiling that year was Hillary Clinton; but, in fact, it was Barbara Bush. Which reveals a sad truth about the political spouse's speech: the spouse can only give it if she's clearly subservient to her husband. While Democrats were terrified of putting the Tammy Wynette-dissing Hillary on stage in 1992, lest voters think she was too uppity, the Republicans had no hesitation about putting the Barbara Bush on the stage to reveal her husband's kinder and gentler side.

And that's the problem with the political spouse's speech. Whether it was Liddy Dole doing her Oprah routine at the 1996 Republican convention or Tipper Gore locking lips with Al at the Democratic convention in 2000, the political spouses' speech tends to reduce these accomplished women into nothing more than junior partners. Kate complained earlier about the Stepfordization of Michelle Obama, but I'm afraid that Stepfordization was as predictable as it was inevitable.