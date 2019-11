Eve asks whether the McCain campaign will release a new Hillary ad every day this week. Of course it will--so long as we in the media keep linking to the ads and doing news segments about them on TV. I'd love to know from our readers in these "key battleground states" where the ads are supposed to air whether they've actually seen any of them on TV, other than the times they've seen reports about them on CNN and Fox and MSNBC.

--Jason Zengerle