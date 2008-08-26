Was Last Night Too Fluffy?

I agree with Andrew: No. The Democrats have plenty of time this week to attack John McCain. Much as candidates open their campaigns on a positive introductory note, I think it was fitting to begin with uplift. Kennedy brought Democrats back to first principles, with a little magic and romance and poignancy to boot. And Michelle achieved the vital task of sandblasting away the cartoonish facade of a cold and aggrieved woman. Mission accomplished. Tonight and tomorrow can be about contrasts with McCain and mending the Hillary rift. I see Thursday as about Obama's great American story, a chance to make a definitive biographical pitch, heavy with talk of Kansas and Patton's Army, to beat back images of him as an "other."

--Michael Crowley

