Manufacturing Contempt

Oh lord, I thought, as I clicked on The Hill story headlined Bill Clinton in Denver again undercuts Obama. But then I read the damning quote and I thought, you call that undercutting?

He said: "Suppose you're a voter, and you've got candidate X and candidate Y. Candidate X agrees with you on everything, but you don't think that candidate can deliver on anything at all. Candidate Y you agree with on about half the issues, but he can deliver. Which candidate are you going to vote for?"

I know Bill Clinton sort of invited us to parse his every utterance with his meditation on the meaning of is some ten years ago. And I don't doubt that the Clintons are filled with ill will toward Obama. But I also think that we in the media are all a bit too eager to keep the Clinton soap opera going, despite our protestations that we desperately want it to end.

--Jason Zengerle