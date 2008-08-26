Advice Obama Should Not Take

My choice of conventions this week is the American Political Science Association, and so, like most Americans, I am watching the Democratic convention on television. These days, save for C-Span, you don't get to watch without suffering the commentary. I continue to be struck, not by the proceedings themselves, but by the way they are chewed over by media mavens.

I have not made a statistical count, but something like 90% of the commentary seems to be offered in the form of advice: Obama should do this or Obama should do that. The advice coming from liberals and Democrats is, if frequently contradictory, at least well-meaning. If you are really convinced that the Bush years are a disaster, you naturally are a bit anxious when the Democrats appear to be making mistakes; the thought of eight more years of a Republican presidency is too much for even the most moderate Democrats to accept calmly.

More striking to me is the advice Obama receives from conservatives and Republicans. For one thing, I wonder why they are giving him advice in the first place. Have you ever noticed that Bill Kristol is always telling Democrats what they should do while Paul Krugman almost never offers strategic counseling to Republicans? It is as if conservatives are not content to control one party but want a say in what the other does as well.

Some of this, as in the case of Kristol or the often odious Alex Castellanos, is little more than ill-intentioned meddling. But when a David Brooks lets Obama know who he should pick as vice-president or whether he should attack McCain personally, something else is going on. Higher-minded conservatives appear to recognize that we really do live in a Democratic country, even if with a Republican Electoral College. They understand that Democrats worry about how they will actually govern if elected and that, as citizens rather than as partisans, they therefore have a stake in what the Democrats do.