What Do The Hillary People Want?

Remember when Hillary asked herself, the night she suspended her campaign in June, the question, "What does Hillary want?"

That's the big question I have now for Hillary supporters, especially the not-quite-over-it ones that pollsters have been finding and that Mike, Frank, Noam and I have been meeting here in Denver. Okay, they have grievances from primary season -- the media's sexism, the perceived injustice of the caucus system, and so on -- but what's done is done. So what do Hillary's supporters tangibly want at this stage? Is there anything, other than time, that would improve their feelings for the ticket?

I've been asking some Hillary contacts and delegates protesting in today's "We Want Hillary" march from a Denver park to the Pepsi center the simple "what do you want?" question. (Interesting convention side note: You can easily experience Denver as a sort of shadow Hillary convention, attending pro-Hillary rallies, Hillary-keynoted lunches, and Hillary parties without missing an hour out of the day.) Here are a few answers:



Daniel Kagan, Colorado Hillary delegate: There's a lot of bad blood to wash away. I will hold my nose and vote for Obama, but there are a significant number [of supporters] who won't. [Mollifying them] would take an acknowledgement that he allowed his campaign to smear his opponent's camp, that he allowed his supporters to smear the other candidate [Hillary]. If he were to acknowledge the mistakes he made, I would be happy.