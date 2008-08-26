Throwing Water On The Hillarista-for-mccain Legend

When Colorado Hillary delegate Daniel Kagan told me, "I will hold my nose and vote for Obama, but there are a significant number [of supporters] who won't" -- I've heard this phrase over and over from Hillary supporters here, that they themselves will get with the program but others won't. Now Obama needs the Hillary supporters' enthusiastic, not just grudging, backing. But that said, I haven't met a single Hillary supporter out here willing to admit on or off the record that he himself may not be voting the Democratic ticket. Where are these "others" so ominously spoken of?

--Eve Fairbanks

