Two Views Of The Democratic Convention

Today on TNR.com, we bring you two very different slideshows from the Democratic Convention. The first is by Yoav Lurie, a scrappy guerilla photographer (who mimes part time). Denied a press pass, Lurie snapped photos of the colorful characters outside the Pepsi Center--and once he somehow gained entrance to the event, he did the same from within. Click here to see his work.

In the other corner is heavyweight political photographer Brooks Kraft, who has photographed political bigshots such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John Kerry for TNR. Here, Kraft offers the view from the convention floor, capturing everything from Obama's festive supporters to Katie Couric's live broadcast desk. Click here for the "insider's" scoop.

--Amanda Silverman and Eric Zimmermann

